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Dylan Cozens News: Forces overtime in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Cozens scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Cozens tallied at 16:40 of the second period, and that was the last goal for nearly three full periods. The center has earned nine points, 35 shots and 31 hits over his last 12 contests, so he'll likely continue to be an important part of the Senators' offense as they try to dig out of a 2-0 deficit in this first-round series. Cozens had 59 points in 82 regular-season outings this year, and he added 205 shots, 215 hits and 59 PIM to provide some grit with his offense.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
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