Dylan Cozens News: Game-high eight hits in loss
Cozens scored a goal and laid a game-high eight hits Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
It was Cozens' second goal of the postseason. There were only two Senators who tickled twine in this four-game sweep. Drake Batherson scored the other three goals. Cozens has four points (three goals, one assist), 24 shots and 49 hits in 10 postseason games in his career. He finished his first full season in Ottawa with 28 goals, 31 assists, 29 power-play points, 205 shots, 435 face-off wins (53.2 percent) and a career high 215 hits. Cozens' overall fantasy value was boosted this season by those hits and power-play production, so file that away on your sleeper list.
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