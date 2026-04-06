Dylan Cozens News: Goal, assist in Sunday's win

Cozens scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Cozens has three goals and a helper over his last five outings. His tally Sunday was his first power-play point in a month. The 25-year-old center is up to 55 points (27 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 205 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 77 appearances. Cozens has offered quality offense and ample physicality in a second-line role throughout the campaign.