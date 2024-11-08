Dylan Cozens News: Lights lamp vs. Rangers

Cozens scored a goal and took four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Cozens has found the back of the net in two of his last four contests. Those have been his only two goals in the campaign, and while the 23-year-old has been playing better in recent weeks after a slow start to the season, he's not producing enough -- or with any kind of consistency -- to be trusted as a reliable fantasy option across all formats.