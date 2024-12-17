Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Lone marker in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 9:16pm

Cozens scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot, delivered four hits and was whistled for two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 loss the Montreal.

Cozens provided the lone highlight of the night for Buffalo with a second-period snipe as a trailer from the high slot that beat Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault glove-side. The goal was Cozen's seventh of the season and first in six outings.

