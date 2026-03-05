Dylan Cozens News: Nets go-ahead goal
Cozens scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Cozens' tally in the third period ended up being the game-winner. He has four goals and an assist over his last three contests as he continues to provide quality offense in a middle-six role. The center is up to 22 goals, 48 points, 144 shots on net, 164 hits and 49 PIM through 61 appearances this season, his highest point total in the last three years.
