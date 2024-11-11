Dylan Cozens News: One of each in Monday's loss

Cozens potted a goal and earned a power-play assist in Monday's 7-5 loss to Montreal.

Cozens' points tied the game at 2-2 and 4-4, but the Canadiens pulled ahead of the Sabres in the third period. The 23-year-old forward has lit the lamp in three of his last six appearances following a 10-game goal drought to begin the season. Cozens has seven points through 16 outings in 2024-25 and sits second on the Sabres with 46 shots on net.