Dylan Cozens News: Produces helper

Cozens logged an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Cozens has four points over his last eight outings while filling a second-line role. The center helped out on Jiri Kulich's tally in the second period. Cozens has not produced a multi-point effort since Dec. 27. He's now at 10 goals, 14 helpers, 112 shots on net, 99 hits, 45 PIM, 33 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 49 games.