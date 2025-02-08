Dylan Cozens News: Ready to play Saturday

Cozens (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Nashville on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cozens had a terrific 2022-23 campaign as a 21-year-old, tallying 31 goals and 37 assists in 81 regular-season games. He slumped last season with only 18 goals and 47 points across 79 regular-season appearances and has only 10 goals and 16 assists in 53 games this season. He is expected to center Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn on the third line Saturday.