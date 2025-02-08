Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Ready to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Cozens (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Nashville on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cozens had a terrific 2022-23 campaign as a 21-year-old, tallying 31 goals and 37 assists in 81 regular-season games. He slumped last season with only 18 goals and 47 points across 79 regular-season appearances and has only 10 goals and 16 assists in 53 games this season. He is expected to center Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn on the third line Saturday.

