Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Scores, assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Cozens recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Cozens registered both of his fantasy contributions in the first period, finding the twine in the final seconds of the frame after setting up Jack Quinn's goal. He's been on a roll of late, posting back-to-back multi-point efforts for the first time this season and also cracking the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances. Cozens has racked up nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 December outings.

Dylan Cozens
Buffalo Sabres
