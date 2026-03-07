Dylan Cozens News: Scores in fourth straight game

Cozens scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Cozens has five goals and an assist during his four-game streak. The 25-year-old center continues to provide quality offense from the second line, as well as a hearty helping of physical play to round out his production in fantasy. For the season, he's up to 23 goals, 49 points, 146 shots on net, 169 hits and 49 PIM through 62 appearances. Cozens has a chance to push for the 30-goal and 60-point marks if he can keep up his surge late in the campaign.