Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Scores in fourth straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Cozens scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Cozens has five goals and an assist during his four-game streak. The 25-year-old center continues to provide quality offense from the second line, as well as a hearty helping of physical play to round out his production in fantasy. For the season, he's up to 23 goals, 49 points, 146 shots on net, 169 hits and 49 PIM through 62 appearances. Cozens has a chance to push for the 30-goal and 60-point marks if he can keep up his surge late in the campaign.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cozens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cozens See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
44 days ago