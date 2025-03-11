Dylan Cozens News: Scores winner for new club

Cozens scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

With just under five minutes left in the third period, the 24-year-old completed a tic-tac-toe passing play with Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk to score his first goal as a Senator and snap a 1-1 tie. Acquired from the Sabres at the trade deadline, Cozens has two points in two games for his new squad and has been getting regular shifts on the first power-play unit, and at least for the final weeks of the campaign, he may be able to reclaim the form that saw him rack up 31 goals and 68 points in 81 contests for Buffalo in 2022-23.