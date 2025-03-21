Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Spoils shutout bid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Cozens scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Cozens has gotten on the scoresheet in six of seven games since the Senators acquired him from the Sabres. He's earned three goals and three assists in that span, including the team's lone goal in Thursday's blowout loss. Overall, the 24-year-old has 37 points, 159 shots on net, 176 hits, 64 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 68 appearances this season, bringing a decent scoring touch and some grit to the Senators' second line.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
