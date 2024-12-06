Dylan Cozens News: Tallies in overtime loss

Cozens scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Cozens' first-period tally put the Sabres ahead 2-1, but they couldn't solve Connor Hellebuyck a third time. With three goals and two assists over his last six outings, Cozens has found his way on offense in a second-line role. The 23-year-old center is at 12 points, 72 shots on net, 51 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 26 appearances.