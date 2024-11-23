Dylan Cozens News: Tallies in win

Cozens scored a goal on eight shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Cozens had one of his best games of the year, ending a four-game point drought in the process. The 23-year-old center tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, laying the foundation for the Sabres' rally to their third straight win. He's up to four goals, eight points, 61 shots on net, 46 hits, 14 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 21 appearances. Cozens is shooting just 6.6 percent this year while increasing his shot volume from 2023-24, so he just needs a little better luck to get his offense on track.