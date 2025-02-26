Dylan Cozens News: Three helpers in comeback win

Cozens notched three assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

All three helpers came in the third period as the Sabres erased a 2-0 deficit. Cozens hasn't been able to make a consistent contribution to the offense this season -- his longest point streak is just two games -- but he's been reasonably productive over the last month, putting together a goal and eight points over the last 11 games while adding 25 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-5 rating.