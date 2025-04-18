Dylan Cozens News: Three-point effort against Canes

Cozens scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old heads into the playoffs with a big head of steam, having delivered back-to-back multi-point performances to close out the regular season. Cozens saw his production take a leap after he was shipped to Ottawa from Buffalo at the trade deadline, racking up five goals and 16 points in 21 appearances for his new squad -- including three goals and eight points on the power play.