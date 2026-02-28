Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Three-point outburst

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:55pm

Cozens scored twice and had an assist in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Cozens is in the midst of his best season since 2022-23, when he tallied 31 goals and 37 assists in 81 games with Buffalo. His second goal in Saturday's win, which came on the power play, was his 20th of the season. Cozens has been especially effective with the man advantage, with 25 of his points and 11 of his goals coming on power-play situations. He also has 343 faceoff wins, and his 53.5 winning percentage is an improvement over his career average of 48.4 percent.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cozens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cozens See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Corey Abbott
39 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
42 days ago