Dylan Cozens News: Two assists in win Monday

Cozens recorded two assists in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Cozens registered multiple assists in a single game for the first time this season, and the 23-year-old playmaker has been playing well of late with points in three of his last four outings. He has seven points in 11 December outings (two goals, five assists) and should continue to find decent opportunities to keep producing due to his top-six role, as well as his presence in the team's second power-play unit.