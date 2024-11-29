Dylan Cozens News: Two points Friday

Cozens produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Cozens helped his club earn a point Friday -- he cut Vancouver's lead to 3-2 before registering the primary assist on Alex Tuch's game-tying goal at 14:57 of the third period. That point for Buffalo could be crucial down the line for a team that is battling to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Cozens has the ability to be an important player for the Sabres -- he accounted for 31 goals and 68 points across 81 regular-season games in 2022-23, but followed that up with 18 goals and 47 points over 79 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Cozens has notched five goals and five assists through 23 games.