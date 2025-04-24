Fantasy Hockey
Dylan DeMelo headshot

Dylan DeMelo Injury: Out of action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

DeMelo (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Thursday's Game 3 versus the Blues, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Colin Miller is expected to take DeMelo's place in the lineup. DeMelo also missed Wednesday's practice for what was originally termed maintenance, but it appears whatever he is dealing with is a little more serious. His next chance to play is Sunday's Game 4 in St. Louis.

