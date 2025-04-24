Dylan DeMelo Injury: Out of action Thursday
DeMelo (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Thursday's Game 3 versus the Blues, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Colin Miller is expected to take DeMelo's place in the lineup. DeMelo also missed Wednesday's practice for what was originally termed maintenance, but it appears whatever he is dealing with is a little more serious. His next chance to play is Sunday's Game 4 in St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now