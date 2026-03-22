Dylan DeMelo News: Ends slump with helper

DeMelo logged a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins.

DeMelo had gone over two months without a point, earning 29 shots on net, 28 hits and 27 blocked shots over that 22-game slump. The 32-year-old defenseman was credited with the secondary helper on Cole Koepke's shorthanded tally in the second period. DeMelo is up to 18 points (two shorthanded), 65 shots on net, 99 hits, 95 blocked shots and 36 PIM over 69 outings this season, playing primarily in a shutdown role in the top four.