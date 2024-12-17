Dylan DeMelo News: Helpers in three straight games

DeMelo logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

DeMelo has a helper in three straight games, following a stretch of 14 contests in which he failed to record a point. The 31-year-old defenseman has remained in a top-four role throughout the year thanks to his steady defensive play. He's at six assists, 30 shots on net, 56 hits, 37 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 33 outings this season.