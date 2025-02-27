Fantasy Hockey
Dylan DeMelo News: Logs helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

DeMelo provided an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

DeMelo ended a six-game point drought with the assist. He has two goals and four assists across his last 14 contests, a fair amount of offense for a defenseman that typically doesn't make large scoring contributions. He's at 14 points, 54 shots on net, 98 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating through 59 contests overall.

