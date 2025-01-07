Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan DeMelo headshot

Dylan DeMelo News: Nabs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

DeMelo logged an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

DeMelo has produced just two points over nine contests since his three-game assist streak in mid-December. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to add physicality in a top-four role, and he may be tasked with tougher minutes if Josh Morrissey (lower body) misses time after leaving Tuesday's game. Through 42 appearances, DeMelo has eight points, 37 shots on net, 73 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating.

Dylan DeMelo
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now