Dylan DeMelo News: Posts assist in win

DeMelo notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

DeMelo has three helpers over his last nine contests, and he has gone plus-2 in that span. The 31-year-old provides some balance on the top pairing, taking on a shutdown role that allows Josh Morrissey to shine on offense. DeMelo has still had a decent year in that role, earning 16 points, a plus-27 rating, 61 shots on net, 113 hits and 96 blocked shots across 67 appearances, but that's well behind his 31-point career year from 2023-24.