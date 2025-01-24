Dylan DeMelo News: Puts up pair of assists

DeMelo produced two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

DeMelo earned his first multi-point effort of the season after assisting on goals by David Gustafsson and Cole Perfetti. The 31-year-old DeMelo has picked up the scoring pace in January with five points over 11 outings this month. He's up to three goals, nine assists, 49 shots on net, 87 hits, 61 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 50 appearances.