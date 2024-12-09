Fantasy Hockey
Dylan DeMelo

Dylan DeMelo News: Quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

DeMelo's point drought reached 13 games in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

DeMelo has also been under 20 minutes of ice time in two of the last three games -- the only other time that's happened this year was in a blowout win Opening Night versus the Oilers. The 31-year-old remains firmly in the Jets' top four, but the lack of offense hinders what little fantasy value he has. Overall, he's at three assists, 25 shots on net, 48 hits, 31 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 29 appearances. He topped the 30-point mark with three goals, 28 assists and a career-best plus-46 rating in 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24, so this downturn on offense is disappointing.

Dylan DeMelo
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
