Dylan DeMelo News: Scores in loss Monday

DeMelo scored a goal while adding four shots, a hit and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

DeMelo isn't known for being much of a fantasy contributor despite playing in the Jets' first defensive pairing. He has just 10 points through 48 games, and the fact that two of his three goals have come over his last three appearances suggests he's not going to score regularly going forward. He does bring a lot fo physicality to the table, as he's racked up 82 hits and 59 blocked shots thus far.