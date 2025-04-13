Dylan DeMelo News: Sets up equalizer

DeMelo registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

DeMelo ended a seven-game point drought with the helper on Josh Morrissey's game-tying goal late in the third period. The 31-year-old DeMelo continues to play a shutdown role on the top pairing, which gives him plenty of ice time to chip in some depth offense as well. He's at 19 points, 73 shots on net, 136 hits, 110 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-33 rating over 80 appearances this season, though that's well off the pace of his 31-point career year from 2023-24.