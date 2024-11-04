Dylan DeMelo News: Snags assist in Sunday's win

DeMelo logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

DeMelo snapped a six-game point drought with his helper on Dylan Samberg's game-winning goal in the third period. With two points through 12 contests, DeMelo is off the pace that saw him log 31 points in 82 regular-season outings last year. He's added nine shots on net, 26 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating, offering reliable non-scoring production while playing in a top-four role.