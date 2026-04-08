Dylan Duke headshot

Dylan Duke News: Demoted Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Duke was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Duke has played in one NHL game this season, logging 9:22 of ice time against the Senators on Tuesday while generating one shot and a minus-1 rating. Sending the winger to the minors would seem to indicate that one of the team's injured forwards will be back ahead of Thursday's clash with Montreal.

Dylan Duke
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Duke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Duke See More
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
NHL
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 21, 2021