Dylan Duke News: Demoted Wednesday
Duke was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Duke has played in one NHL game this season, logging 9:22 of ice time against the Senators on Tuesday while generating one shot and a minus-1 rating. Sending the winger to the minors would seem to indicate that one of the team's injured forwards will be back ahead of Thursday's clash with Montreal.
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