Dylan Duke News: Goal in NHL debut

Duke scored a goal and had two hits Saturday in a 6-3 win over Detroit.

Save the puck. It was Duke's NHL debut, and he made the most of his 7:38 of ice time. He drove the net looking for a rebound and found one, pushing a backhander past Cam Talbot to push the score to 5-3 early in the third period. Duke, a fourth-round pick by the Lightning (No. 126) at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, played the previous three seasons for the nearby University of Michigan.