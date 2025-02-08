Dylan Duke News: Goal in NHL debut
Duke scored a goal and had two hits Saturday in a 6-3 win over Detroit.
Save the puck. It was Duke's NHL debut, and he made the most of his 7:38 of ice time. He drove the net looking for a rebound and found one, pushing a backhander past Cam Talbot to push the score to 5-3 early in the third period. Duke, a fourth-round pick by the Lightning (No. 126) at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, played the previous three seasons for the nearby University of Michigan.
