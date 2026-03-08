Dylan Duke headshot

Dylan Duke News: Pots pair in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Duke scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 4-1 win over Utica on Sunday.

Duke has been rolling lately with eight goals and six assists over his last 11 outings. The forward is up to 29 goals, 20 assists, 112 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 56 appearances. Duke hasn't received a call-up this season, but his AHL production suggests he should be in the mix if the Lightning opt to go for a prospect.

Dylan Duke
Tampa Bay Lightning
