Dylan Duke News: Pots pair in AHL win

Duke scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 4-1 win over Utica on Sunday.

Duke has been rolling lately with eight goals and six assists over his last 11 outings. The forward is up to 29 goals, 20 assists, 112 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 56 appearances. Duke hasn't received a call-up this season, but his AHL production suggests he should be in the mix if the Lightning opt to go for a prospect.