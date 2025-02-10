Dylan Duke News: Shipped down to minors

Duke was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.

With the Lightning off until Feb. 23 versus the Kraken for the 4 Nations Face-Off, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Duke headed down to the minors during the break. In his two NHL games this year, the 21-year-old center notched one goal on one shot and five hits while averaging 7:52 of ice time. Duke is far from a lock to be recalled ahead of the matchup with Seattle and likely will play the bulk of his games in the minors this year.