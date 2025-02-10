Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Duke headshot

Dylan Duke News: Shipped down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Duke was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.

With the Lightning off until Feb. 23 versus the Kraken for the 4 Nations Face-Off, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Duke headed down to the minors during the break. In his two NHL games this year, the 21-year-old center notched one goal on one shot and five hits while averaging 7:52 of ice time. Duke is far from a lock to be recalled ahead of the matchup with Seattle and likely will play the bulk of his games in the minors this year.

