Dylan Duke News: Two goals in Crunch win
Duke scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 6-4 win over Laval on Saturday.
Duke is up to 27 goals and 45 points through 52 outings this season. The 22-year-old forward has earned six goals and four assists during a seven-game point streak. The Lightning don't have a need for an extra forward at the NHL level yet, but Duke's performance suggests he should be in the conversation if call-ups are made in the future.
