Dylan Duke headshot

Dylan Duke News: Two goals in Crunch win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Duke scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 6-4 win over Laval on Saturday.

Duke is up to 27 goals and 45 points through 52 outings this season. The 22-year-old forward has earned six goals and four assists during a seven-game point streak. The Lightning don't have a need for an extra forward at the NHL level yet, but Duke's performance suggests he should be in the conversation if call-ups are made in the future.

Dylan Duke
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Duke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Duke See More
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
NHL
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 21, 2021