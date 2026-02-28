Dylan Duke News: Two goals in Crunch win

Duke scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 6-4 win over Laval on Saturday.

Duke is up to 27 goals and 45 points through 52 outings this season. The 22-year-old forward has earned six goals and four assists during a seven-game point streak. The Lightning don't have a need for an extra forward at the NHL level yet, but Duke's performance suggests he should be in the conversation if call-ups are made in the future.