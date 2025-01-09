Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Ferguson Injury: Injured Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Ferguson suffered an undisclosed injury against AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson was just signed to a two-way deal Tuesday and likely would have been recalled ahead of Thursday's matchup with Colorado after Marc-Andre Fleury came down with an illness. Without Ferguson or Jesper Wallstedt (undisclosed) available, the Wild will have to hope Fleury can power through as the backup to Filip Gustavsson or resort to using an EBUG as their No. 2.

