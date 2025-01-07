Dylan Ferguson News: Inks NHL deal

Ferguson signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Tuesday and then was placed on waivers for reassignment to the minors.

Ferguson has been playing for Minnesota's AHL affiliate Iowa on a minor-league deal this season, posting a 3-4-0 record and .900 save percentage in seven outings. Now with a two-way contract in hand, the 26-year-old netminder could be recalled to the NHL roster if needed down the road.