Dylan Ferguson headshot

Dylan Ferguson News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Ferguson was elevated from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Per the Wild's release, Ferguson will serve as a practice player as allowed under the terms of the 4 Nations Face-Off rules. Essentially, Minnesota is being allowed to carry an extra goalie while Filip Gustavsson is away from the team with Sweden. Once Gustavsson rejoins the club, fantasy players can expect Ferguson to head back down to the minors.

