Dylan Ferguson News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Ferguson was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.

Minnesota recalled Ferguson on an emergency basis to occupy the backup role behind Marc-Andre Fleury in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Nashville. Ferguson's demotion to the minors likely bodes well for the availability of Filip Gustavsson (illness) ahead of Monday's road matchup versus Colorado. Gustavsson could still make his scheduled start versus the Avalanche.

