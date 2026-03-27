Dylan Garand headshot

Dylan Garand News: Earns first NHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Garand stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Garand's second start, and he was able to put in a good effort versus a young Blackhawks team. He's proven himself well in a small sample with just three goals allowed on 65 shots over two outings this season, going 1-0-1. The 23-year-old netminder's time with the big club over the last few weeks likely depends on the health of Jonathan Quick (upper body), though the Rangers could opt to carry three netminders to allow Garand a longer audition. Igor Shesterkin figures to get the nod Sunday versus the Panthers.

Dylan Garand
New York Rangers
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