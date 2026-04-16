Dylan Garand headshot

Dylan Garand News: Earns win in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Garand stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Garand got the start between the posts since the Rangers had nothing to play for in this regular-season finale, and in his first appearance since March 27, he delivered a solid outing while posting a .935 save percentage. Garand only made three appearances in 2025-26, going 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and a .948 save percentage. He passed the eye test, but three games isn't enough to project the kind of goaltender he'll be at the next level. He's expected to battle for the No. 2 role next season with the confirmed retirement of Jonathan Quick,

Dylan Garand
New York Rangers
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