Dylan Garand News: Making NHL debut

Garand will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Sunday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

With Jonathan Quick (upper body) unavailable, Garand will make his NHL debut in Sunday's matchup. The 23-year-old Garand has a 16-15-2 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 36 appearances for AHL Hartford this season. Winnipeg is tied for 23rd in the NHL this campaign with 2.83 goals per game.