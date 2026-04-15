Dylan Garand headshot

Dylan Garand News: Patrolling crease versus Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Garand is slated to start Wednesday's road clash with Tampa Bay, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Garand will get the final start of the season while making just his third NHL appearance. In his prior two outings, the 23-year-old backstop went 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA. While Igor Shesterkin will remain the No. 1 option in the Big Apple next year, Garand should be in line to step up as the backup now that Jonathan Quick is hanging up his skates.

Dylan Garand
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Garand See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Garand See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024