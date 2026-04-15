Dylan Garand News: Patrolling crease versus Bolts
Garand is slated to start Wednesday's road clash with Tampa Bay, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Garand will get the final start of the season while making just his third NHL appearance. In his prior two outings, the 23-year-old backstop went 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA. While Igor Shesterkin will remain the No. 1 option in the Big Apple next year, Garand should be in line to step up as the backup now that Jonathan Quick is hanging up his skates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Garand See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins17 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 2818 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 2323 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Garand See More