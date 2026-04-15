Dylan Garand News: Patrolling crease versus Bolts

Garand is slated to start Wednesday's road clash with Tampa Bay, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Garand will get the final start of the season while making just his third NHL appearance. In his prior two outings, the 23-year-old backstop went 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA. While Igor Shesterkin will remain the No. 1 option in the Big Apple next year, Garand should be in line to step up as the backup now that Jonathan Quick is hanging up his skates.