Dylan Garand News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 8:06am

Garand was called up from AHL Hartford on Saturday.

Jonathan Quick is expected to get the start Saturday as Igor Shesterkin started against the Penguins on Friday and suffered an upper-body injury that should keep him out of action 1-2 weeks, necessitating the recall of Garand to back up Quick. Garand had a 12-7-4 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 23 AHL appearances before his recall.

