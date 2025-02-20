Dylan Garand News: Returns to minors

Garand was sent to AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Garand was summoned Tuesday to practice with the Rangers due to Igor Shesterkin's upper-body injury. This move might indicate that Shesterkin will be ready for the Rangers' back-to-back set against Buffalo and Pittsburgh on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but that hasn't been confirmed. Garand has a 2.73 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 25 outings with Hartford this season.