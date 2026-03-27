Dylan Garand News: Slated to start Friday
Garand was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Friday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
The 23-year-old netminder will make his second career start. He turned aside 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. The Blackhawks are 30th in NHL scoring, generating 2.57 goals per game.
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