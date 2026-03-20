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Dylan Garand News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:55am

Garand was called up from AHL Hartford on Friday.

There is no word at this time if either Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick are injured or sick. The Rangers do not play again until Sunday, so the move could easily be that Garand will get in a little practice time with the Rangers, giving Shesterkin and Quick some time off. Garand had a 16-15-2 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 36 games with AHL Hartford before his recall.

Dylan Garand
New York Rangers
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