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Dylan Garand News: Tough shootout loss in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Garand turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime but failed to stop either shootout attempt he faced in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Making his NHL debut, the 23-year-old netminder kept the Rangers in the game with some big saves, but Garand was out-matched in the shootout by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. With New York headed for the draft lottery and not the playoffs, Garand could see steady work over the final weeks of the season behind Igor Shesterkin, as the team has little reason to deploy 40-year-old Jonathan Quick (upper body) even if he gets healthy.

Dylan Garand
New York Rangers
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