Dylan Guenther Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Guenther (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Blues.
Guenther's absence could simply be rest for the winger, who has played in a career-high 79 games this season. He had 40 goals and 33 assists this regular season. The Mammoth are expected to utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the regular-season finale. Guenther's status should be updated prior to Game 1 versus the Golden Knights on Sunday.
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