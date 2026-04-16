Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Guenther (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Blues.

Guenther's absence could simply be rest for the winger, who has played in a career-high 79 games this season. He had 40 goals and 33 assists this regular season. The Mammoth are expected to utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the regular-season finale. Guenther's status should be updated prior to Game 1 versus the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Guenther See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Guenther See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago